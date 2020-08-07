M&T Bank Corp Has $1.05 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 376.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,589,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,925,000 after buying an additional 1,255,681 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Northern Trust by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,940,000 after buying an additional 1,242,291 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Northern Trust by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,658,000 after buying an additional 653,203 shares during the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,730,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,342,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,099,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

