M&T Bank Corp Has $1.07 Million Position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 264.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $258,196.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.11 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 96.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AB. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

