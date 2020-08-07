M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in F5 Networks by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after acquiring an additional 69,742 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in F5 Networks by 3,083.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,762 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in F5 Networks by 164.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after acquiring an additional 790,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $123,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $141.34 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.77.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Colliers Secur. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.76.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $157,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $165,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,764 shares of company stock worth $395,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.