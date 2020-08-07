Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €306.00 by Berenberg Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €306.00 ($343.82) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($258.43) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €245.00 ($275.28) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($241.57) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €230.23 ($258.69).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($224.72).

