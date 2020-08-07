MyBit (MYB) Price Reaches $0.0108

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One MyBit token can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. MyBit has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $129,545.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyBit has traded up 157.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MyBit

MyBit’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,956,004 tokens. The official website for MyBit is mybit.io. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp.

MyBit Token Trading

MyBit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyBit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

