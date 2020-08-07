Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.42. 48,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,346. The stock has a market cap of $926.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

