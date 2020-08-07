Mysterium (MYST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,505.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Mysterium token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $11,505.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mysterium has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00041343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.78 or 0.05036076 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00051337 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00029981 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013916 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,694,370 tokens. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network.

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

