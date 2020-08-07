Nakama Group (LON:NAK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Nakama Group PLC (LON:NAK)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.32. Nakama Group shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,000,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $370,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.45.

About Nakama Group (LON:NAK)

Nakama Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy services for digital technology and interactive media industries under the Nakama name in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company also provides technology and business information recruitment consultancy services to insurance and investment management industries under Highams brand name.

