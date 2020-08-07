Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.42% and a negative net margin of 20.80%.

NANX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $0.46. 82,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902. Nanophase Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nanophase Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation develops and manufactures advanced materials and applications with an integrated nanomaterial and related technologies. It produces engineered nano and non-nano materials for use in various markets, which comprise personal care consisting of sunscreens as active ingredients and in formulated cosmetics; and architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and energy, as well as various surface finishing technology applications, such as optics.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.