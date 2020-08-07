National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,880 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 155.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 324.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,404. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $294.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.16.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

