National Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,047 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd now owns 44,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,591 shares of company stock worth $187,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $74.55. The company had a trading volume of 27,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,080. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

