National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2,166.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $794.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $726.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $659.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $799.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.40.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,197,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,515. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.