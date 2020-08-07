National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 588.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 101.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.80. 4,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 104.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.38 and a 200-day moving average of $274.39. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.94.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $362,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

