National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 119,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 322.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 49.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $233,425. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 26,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.