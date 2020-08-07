National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 52.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

NYSE APO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.99%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 286,115 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $11,979,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 486,519 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $21,776,590.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 846,755 shares of company stock valued at $37,245,734 in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

