National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,760,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,085,000 after purchasing an additional 146,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after purchasing an additional 705,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,122,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,131,000 after purchasing an additional 604,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,803,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $584,312,000 after purchasing an additional 784,054 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

FIS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $147.02. 24,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,908. The firm has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,837.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

