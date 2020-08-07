National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. 3,501,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,731,363. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

