National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 271,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 688,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,659,000 after purchasing an additional 370,600 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 60.2% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 152.7% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,595 shares of company stock valued at $575,222. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $55.24. 13,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BofA Securities cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

