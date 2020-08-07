National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48,006.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 96,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 96,012 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 46,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. 1,092,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,216,793. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.