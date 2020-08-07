National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.21. 34,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,199. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

