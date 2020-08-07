National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,391 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,896,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,553 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $108.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,533. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $398,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,989. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.