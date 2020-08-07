National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,019 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Chubb stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,378. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.