National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,700,000 after buying an additional 197,078 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,024,000 after buying an additional 124,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,907,000 after buying an additional 91,705 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,840.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,779,000 after purchasing an additional 90,431 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,059.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,187.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,769. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,189.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,098.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $908.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 131.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,881 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.