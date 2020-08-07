National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.45. 56,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,238. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.82. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

