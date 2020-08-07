National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

ZBRA stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.74. 1,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,776. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $289.10.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,134 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $742,914.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $12,516,618. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

