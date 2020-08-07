National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,396 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 173,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

