National Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,582 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 23.3% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 107,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

