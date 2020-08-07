National Asset Management Inc. Sells 882 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $192.18. 22,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,913. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.30 and its 200-day moving average is $175.28.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.