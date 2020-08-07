NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:NWG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.40. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through UK Personal Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, NatWest Markets, and Central Items & Other segments.

