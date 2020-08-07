Naviaddress (NAVI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62,658.56

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Naviaddress has a market cap of $62,658.56 and $6,528.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00040924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.59 or 0.04964382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002170 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00051187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029520 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013108 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.