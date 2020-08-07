NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund (LON:NBLS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $81.27

Shares of NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (LON:NBLS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.27 and traded as low as $81.17. NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $82.20, with a volume of 252,818 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.

About NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund (LON:NBLS)

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

