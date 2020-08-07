Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Hits $9.48 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00005061 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $9.48 million and $104,599.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00023229 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014575 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011913 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00009992 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,604,141 coins and its circulating supply is 16,083,814 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.