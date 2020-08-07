Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVBG. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of EVBG opened at $145.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.68.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $423,949.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,629.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total transaction of $843,747.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,438.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,909 shares of company stock worth $5,741,366. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Everbridge by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Everbridge by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $7,123,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

