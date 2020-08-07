Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

NASDAQ MU opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

