Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Update

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 185,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 297,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCN. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Neovasc by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 21,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neovasc by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 36,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Neovasc by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 643,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 292,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neovasc alerts:

NVCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neovasc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neovasc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.