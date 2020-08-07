Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 56.37% and a negative net margin of 49.93%.

Shares of NEPH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. 13,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,214. The company has a market cap of $69.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.85. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nephros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

