Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.94

Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and traded as high as $8.39. Nephros shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 12,633 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nephros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 56.37% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nephros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,391,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nephros by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 251,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 97,194 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nephros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nephros by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter.

About Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH)

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

