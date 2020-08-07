Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $121.32 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $121.32 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004569 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 28,489,474,838 coins and its circulating supply is 20,209,885,864 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

