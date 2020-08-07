Netrum (NTR) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Netrum has a market capitalization of $19,262.97 and approximately $37.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001572 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000563 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.