Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Get Neuren Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPRF remained flat at $$52.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $53.20.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.