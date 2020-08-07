New Street Research Downgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Neutral

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by equities researchers at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. VEON had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 73,820 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VEON by 39.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,168,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,922 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 20.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,069,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of VEON by 686.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 360,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 314,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

