Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,810,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 10,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $221,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 304,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,276,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,913 shares of company stock worth $4,208,525. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,347 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 291.4% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,003,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,417,000 after purchasing an additional 746,834 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 358.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $70.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

