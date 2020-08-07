NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Cap Tops $3.20 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 54.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $766.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 89.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00494938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000958 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,715,355,488 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

