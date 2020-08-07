NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.02

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and traded as high as $37.00. NEXT/ADR shares last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 502 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXGPY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64.

NEXT/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

