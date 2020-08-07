NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextCure had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 65.22%.

NextCure stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 40.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. NextCure has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $109.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NextCure from $61.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

NextCure Company Profile

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

