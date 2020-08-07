Nexus (NXS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $92,547.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Nexus has a market cap of $15.63 million and $92,547.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexus has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

