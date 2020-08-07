Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nexus REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Nexus REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Nexus REIT has a 52 week low of C$14.04 and a 52 week high of C$15.69.

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$9.77 million for the quarter.

