Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Nice worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nice by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nice by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 10.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 628.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 243,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 210,149 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $224.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.34. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $228.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 12.13%. Nice’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nice from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nice presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

