Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Decreased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $32,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,356 shares of company stock worth $29,337,715. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.82. 315,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,348,711. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

