NOIA Network (NOIA) 1-Day Volume Tops $761,046.00

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. NOIA Network has a market cap of $23.35 million and approximately $761,046.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,149,979 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

